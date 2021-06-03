The following were recorded between May 29 and May 30:
• Simeon Ramos-Gabriel, 42, of the 7600 block of State Route 56 East in Sebree was arrested on May 29 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of an open alcoholic beverage containerin a motor vehicle and no operators license.
• Carter Allen Stofer, 19, of the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 231 in Utica was arrested on May 30 for speeding, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
