The following were recorded between March 10 and March 16:
Jessica Lynn Clement, 34, of the 600 block of Danberry Street in Owensboro was arrested on March 10 for drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
Terrence Lee Phillips, 40, of the 300 block of Elm Street in Livermore was arrested on March 10 for driving on a DUI suspended license, operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock device, no registration plates, failure to maintain required insurance, rear license plate not illuminated, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
