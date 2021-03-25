The following were recorded between March 16 and March 17:
• Chad Ellis Henderson, 36, of the 900 block of Pennbrooke Ave. in Owensboro was arrested on Tuesday, March 16 for improper registration plate, imporperly on left side of the road, possession of marijuana, improper parking violations and receiving stolen property.
• Bradley Dean Tanner, 41, of the 2100 block of Highway 796 in Calhoun was arrested on Tuesday, March 16 for failure or improper turn signal, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in controlled substance and improper turn.
• Roger J. Arnold, 36, of the 50 block of Church St. in Cleaton was arrested on Wednesday, March 17 for operating on suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
• Dennis Wade Willoughby, 50, of the 50 block of Church St. in Cleaton was arrested on Wednesday, March 17 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
