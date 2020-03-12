The following police reports were recorded between March 3 to March 9, 2020.
Michael D. Wagoner, 29, of the 12,000 block of KY-81 in Sacramento, was charged on March 3 with public intoxication on a controlled substance and burglary.
Jeremy W. Hallman, 24, of the 500 block of E. Sixth st. in Livermore was charged on March 4 with Speeding, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.