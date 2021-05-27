The following were recorded between May 7 and May 18:
• Amber Nycole Travis, 28, of the 500 block of Pell Street in Lewisport was arrested on Friday, May 7 for trafficking marijuana, trafficking a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
• Shawn Michael Miller, 42, of the 12000 block of Old Livermore Road South in Utica was arrested on Tuesday, May 11 for theft.
• Terry “T.J.” J. Stratton, 33, of the 300 block of West 4th Street in Calhoun was arrested on Thursday, May 13 for theft.
• Haley D. Simpson, 28, of the 300 block of West 4th Street in Calhoun was arrested on Thursday, May 13 for theft.
• Troy Dwight Tooley, 53, of the 2900 block of Adams School House Road in Sacramento was arrested on Tuesday, May 18 for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by convicted felon and receiving stolen property.
