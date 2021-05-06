The following were recorded between April 21 and May 3:
• Christopher Lee Napier, 38, of the 1800 block of Doug Hill Road in Island was arrested on May 3 for third degree assuslt on a police officer.
• Dustin R. Peach, 28, of the 400 block of Elm Street in Livermore was arrested on April 21 for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• Samuel A. Rolley, 31, of the 700 block of Main Street in Livermore was arrested on April 21 for operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked license, receiving stolen property, trafficking a controlled substance, drug parapernalia, failure to insure vehicle and improper registration plate.
• Samuel Aaron Mitchell, 33, of the 2500 block of Lynwood Street in Morris, Illinois was arrested on May 2 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Joshua L. Powell, 34, of the 4500 block of New Hartford Road in Owensboro was arrested on April 27 for operating on a suspended or revoked license, no registration plates, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Landon Micheal Jones, 25, of the 700 block of Weaver Lane in Greenville was arrested on April 28 for speeding, trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica Kay Willis, 37, of the 600 block of West 3rd Street in Calhoun was arrested on April 28 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.