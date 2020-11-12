The following were recorded between Oct. 16 to Nov. 2, 2020:
• Javea M. Richardson, 21, of the 100 block of Amburgey Circle in Nicholasville, was charged on Oct. 31 with speeding and possession of marijuana.
• Adrionna M. Williams, 21, of the 1700 block of Millbank Road in Lexington, was charged on Oct. 31 with possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.
• Tyjarome M. Hinton, 22, of the 400 block of Sylvn Terrance in Hopkinsville, was charged on Oct. 30 with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Ricky A. Kiper, 32, of the 700 block of E. Florida Street in Evansville, was charged on Nov. 2 with feeling or evading police, driving under the influence, receiving stolen property and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.
• Gilbert Sims, 56, of the 2100 block of Arlington Park Boulevard in Owensboro, was charged on Oct. 16 with driving without a license, failure to obtain insurance and driving under the influence.
• William G. Cheatham, 30, of the 50 block of Hamilton Johnson Loop in Island, was charged on Oct. 20 with strangulation, fleeing or evading police, failure or improper use of signal and improper passing.
