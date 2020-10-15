The following were recorded between Oct. 5-12, 2020:
• William T. Lovell, 22, of the 500 block of Pleasant Hope Church Road in Calhoun, was charged on Oct. 4 with driving under the influence.
• Amanda N. Stone, 24, of the 1000 block of Sassafrass Grove Road, was charged on Oct. 7 with speeding, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jimmy D. Simpson, 67, of the 3000 block of KY-815, was charged on Oct. 4 with wanton endangerment and carrying a concealed weapon.
