The following were recorded between Aug. 31 to Sept 7, 2020:
• Zachary T. Hudson, 28, of the 4000 block of Old Lagrange Road in Buckner, was charged on Sept. 1 with speeding, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property.
• Jacob A. Kassinger, 36, of the 600 block of Main Street in Livermore, was charged on Aug. 31 with driving under the influence and not having an illuminated rear license plate.
