The following were recorded between Sept 7-20, 2020:
• Shannon L. Capps, 35, of the 300 block of West Fifth Street in Livermore, was charged on Sept. 16 with driving under the influence
• Tyler R. Durham, 28, of the 1600 block of KY-136 East, was charged on Sept. 12 with strangulation and terroristic threatening
• James R. Williams, 38, of the 800 block of Morton Avenue in Livermore, was charged on Sept. 18 with possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia
• Truman D. Payne, 58, of the 100 block of Maple Street in Island was charged on Sept. 11 with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia
