The following were recorded between Aug. 20-31, 2020:
• Christine E. Ruby, 26, of the 1000 block of KY-554 in Calhoun, was charged on Aug. 29 with driving under the influence.
• Hunter Q. Albin, 25, of the 2000 block of Upland Point in Owensboro, was charged on Aug. 27 with speeding, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence.
• Forest Burden, 26, of the 3000 block of KY-250 in Calhoun, was charged on Aug. 20 with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Kyle M. Case, 28, of the 700 block of Whitmer Street Road in Madisonville, was charged on Aug. 26 with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and driving under the influence.
