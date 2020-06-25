The following were collected between June 16-22, 2020.
Rachel L. Auxier, 41, of the 400 block of Beech Grove Street in Calhoun, was charged on June 17 with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
David G. Frasure, 38, of the 3000 block of Redford Drive in Owensboro, was charged on June 17 with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.