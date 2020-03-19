The following police reports were collected between March 10-16, 2020.
Gary W. Hocker, 58, of the 600 block of Prells Ln. in Livermore, was charged on March 10 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Jordan W. Dennis, 43, of the 800 block of Oak Hill St. in Livermore, was charged on March 12 with trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
