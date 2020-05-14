The following were collected between May 5-11, 2020.
Heather R. Kessinger, 42, of the 1200 block of KY-136 E. in Calhoun, was charged on May 11 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription medication not properly labeled and possession of an open container.
