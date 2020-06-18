Steffan Case, 29, of the 300 block of East Main Street in Island, was charged on May 11 with strangulation
Jamie Wilson, 35, of the 400 block of West 5th Street in Livermore, was charged on June 10 with assault, disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment
