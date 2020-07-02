Jesse L. White, 28, of the 100 block of Wilson Street in Greenville, was charged on June 25 with burglary.
Michael M. Fairrpw, 35, of the 500 block of Jed Place in Owensboro, was charged on June 25 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle with an expired license and possession of marijuana.
James H. Ruggles, 58, of the 8000 block of Old Charlottepike in Pegram, Tennessee, was charged on June 28 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Kyo Wa, 26, of the 300 block of East 7th Street in Owesnboro, was charged on June 28 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Rachel L. Auxier, 41, of the 400 block of Beech Grove Street in Calhoun, was charged on June 18 with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
David G. Frasure, 39, of the 3000 block of Redford Drive in Owensboro, was charged on June 17 with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and tempering with evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.