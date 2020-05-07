The following were collected between April 21-May 4, 2020.
Michael Wagoner, 27, of the 1200 block of KY-31 S. in Sacramento, was charged on April 23 with public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Jared Howard, 36, of the 2000 block of Strawbridge Pl. in Owensboro, was charged on May 3 with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of an open container and failure to maintain required vehicle insurance.
