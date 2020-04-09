The following police reports were collected between March 24 to April 6, 2020.
Johnathan N. Bray, 19, of the 500 block of Charles St. in Livermore, was charged on March 12 with trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Forest C. Burden, 26, of the 4000 block of Diamond Dr. in Owensboro, was charged on March 26 with tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession on a controlled substance.
