The following were collected between May 12-18, 2020.
Amber Bumpus, 23, of the 100 block of Wickliffe St. in Greenville, was charged on May 18 with falsely reporting an incident, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol and not possessing an operating license.
Johnny A. Winters, 39, of the 1200 block of Washington St. in Henderson, was charged on May 17 with possession of a controlled substance, two counts, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Jeffery Dennison, 45, of the 4800 block of W. 5th St. in Owensboro, was charged on May 14 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Tony L. Vansickle, 43, of the 1700 block of Virginia Ct. in Owensboro, was charged on May 12 with buying or possession drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a highway and having no working brake lights.
