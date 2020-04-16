The following police reports were collected between March 31 to April 13, 2020.
Jack F. Mullins, 22, of the 2000 block of Barrett Hill Rd. in Livermore, was charged on April 2 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol
Karen R. Whittaker, 50, of the 400 block of First St. in Island, was charged on April 13 assault, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of a contained substance and possession of marijuana.
Brandon J. Piper, 32, of the 100 block of Creekside Dr. in Calhoun, was charged on April 9 with burglary, assault and disorderly conduct.
Robert A. Buras, 33, of the 100 block of Creekside Dr. in Owensboro, was charged on April 9 with assault, resisting arrest and hindering prosecution and apprehension.
