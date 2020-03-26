The following police reports were recorded between March 17-23, 2020.
Randall E. Nash, 49, of the 200 block of E 8th St. in Calhoun, was charged on March 21 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Dacoda L. Turner, 23, of the 100 block of Rush Ln. in Madisonville, was charged on March 22 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
