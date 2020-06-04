Kenny Potts, 27, of the 200 block of Highbanks Ferry Road in Slaughters, was charged on May 27 with operating a moped without a license, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Eric L. Lussier, 31, of the 100 block of North Kentucky Avenue in Hopkinsville, was charged on May 22 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, operating a moped without a license, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid or assistance.
Aaron Schoenfeldt, 22, of the 1000 block of Highway 136 East in Calhoun, was charged on May 25 with 3rd degree rape and distribution of obscene matter to a minor.
Forrest Burden, 26, of the 2000 block of Highway 250 ,in Calhoun was charged on May 28 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.