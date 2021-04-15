The following were recorded between April 7 and April 9:
• Six acres, Samuel Walker Bondine to Farren Eubanks, $110,000
• 1.43 acres on Highway 1046, Regina Lynn Shutt to Green River Property Holdings LLC, $76,000
• 90 acres on Poplar Grove Road in Rumsey, Charles Green Farms LLC to David L. and Stacy M. Green, $732,600
• One lot, John and Mary Drake to Justin Browder and Lana Browder, $6,000
• One lot on Highway 56 North in Beech Grove, Benita Phillips to Barry D. and Michaelene J. Phelps, $10,000
• 0.5 acres, George S. Henry Jr. to Roger Lloyd and Deborah Lloyd, $2,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.