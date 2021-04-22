The following were recorded between April 13 and April 19:
One lot, Darrik and Stephanie Caraway to Marnitta Woosley and John T. Pfeiffer, $20,000.
Two parcels, Alton and Melanie Free to Jeffrey A. and Sandra Free, $133,725.
Three tracts, John Martin and Shannon B. Austin and Jessica Louise and Joseph M. Hayes to SKP Holdings LLC, $460,000.
88.72 acres on Whitmer Road, Linda Sue Burden to William L. and Vicki L. Clouse and Michael D. and Audrey Clouse, $164,216.
0.5 acres, Tri-J Management LLC to Darrik and Stephanie Caraway, $53,000.
0.370 acres on Highway 85 East in Island, Johnnie W. and Brenda R. Pinkston and Theresa A. Rust to John L. and Amy R. Pendley, $25,000.
1.607 acres, Terry and Linda Sparks to Matt Hackett, $18,000.
1.51 acres, Darlene Cardwell to Sheila Haire, Ernest Cardwell, James Cardwell and Virginia Morales, $3,475.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.