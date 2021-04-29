The following were recorded between April 20 and April 27:
• 4.591 acres on 900 Jim Porter Road in Calhoun, Anthony B. and Bernice Ayer to Joshua Garrett Ayer, $160,000.
• 6.631 acres on Whitmer Road in Sacramento, Linda Sue Burden to Brian K. and Julie C. Wilson, $35,784.
• 4.78 acres on Highway 138, James Harrison and Michelle Heisler to Gene Heisler, $20,000.
• One lot, Sheila Faye Goforth to Daniel Colby and Ashley Michelle Crick, $10,000.
• One lot on 3rd Street in Livermore, David W. and Pauline L. Conrad to Bethel Outreach Ministries, $10,000.
