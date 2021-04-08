The following were recorded between March 24 and April 5:
• Three acres, Jermiah and Alex Ratliff to Sarah A. Jones, $135,000.
• 31.158 acres on Highway 1155, Charles Green Farms LLC to BR2 Farms LLC, $158,175.
• 0.50 acres on Bethel Church Road, Kenneth Gregory and Callie Cheatham and James Glenn Jr. and Jessica Ruth Cheatham to Tyler D. Embry and Leslie M. Burns, $174,500.
• One acre, Samuel Vance and Sharon Gish to Todd and Jennifer Lynn Lageson, $84,000.
• Two parcels on 3151 Highway 85 East in Island, Christopher Dustin and Jessica Marie Colburn to Andrew Morgan and Georgia Abigail Crabtree, $48,000.
• 0.33 acres on Highway 136, Gary Randall and Cathy S. Morris and Terry Lane and Debra J. Morris to Justin Clouse, $84,000.
• One lot, Randy C. Howard and Rodney Howard to Stephen and Holly Inez Long, $116,000.
• 25 acres on Brown-Eubanks Road in Beech Grove, Neil and Laurie Scott to Ryan Eric and Megan Nicole Wetzel, $90,000.
• One acre on 6713 Highway 81 South in Island, Fara and Randall Allen Hardesty to Jesse Chinn, $27,500.
• 11.990 acres on Oost Road, Rebecca Lynn and Michael Earl Bean to Ryan Michael and Susan Kaye Settle, $39,589.55.
• Five acres on Highway 81 North in Calhoun, Mary Helen Kraus to Average Joe’s Auto Sales LLC, $75,000.
• Two tracts, David L. and Stacy M. Green to Paul James III and Machera Renee Logsdon, $576,040.
• Two parcles, James L. Wilkins Jr. and James L. Wilkins to Serenity McLevaine, $114,900.
