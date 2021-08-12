The following were recorded between Aug. 3 and Aug. 10.
1 lot on Mulberry St. in Island, Pam Rector (Emery) to Beth and Richard Wayne Willis, $7,000.
.50 acres on 46 Bells Ln. in Calhoun, Darrik and Stephanie Caraway to John Pfeiffer and Marnitta Woosley, $53,000.
5 acres on Highway 81, Average Joe’s Auto Sales LLC to Don Phillips Jr., $78,000.
3 lots in Island, Stacy L. Ashby to Island Baptist Church, $16,000.
2 tracts on Highway 1412, Jeffrey A. Shanks to Meggan L. and Jason Colburn, $155,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.