The following were recorded between July 28 and Aug. 2
1 acre, Barry Wayne and Connie Fae Kirkwood to Frank and Dezarae Agyapong, $15,000.
5.78 acres on Whobry Rd., Chad Frailley to Trevor Turley, $43,000.
1.35 acres on Old Highway 81, JNT Rentals LLC to Michael Harris, $70,000.
.50 acres in Island, Bryan Keith and Kelly Long to Brian Jospeh and Skylar Nicole Rich, $6,500.
