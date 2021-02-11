The following were recorded between Feb. 3 and Feb. 8:
• One lot on Highway 81 in Sacramento, Eric Scott Vanover and Alex Ross Vanover to Garrett and Hannah Colburn, $25,000.
• 52 acres and 96 poles, Shirley and James Bozell to Daniel F. and Sharon R. Eberlhar and Anthony L. and Julie A. Ebelhar, $240,000.
• 22.5 acres, Lue Belle Howard to John and Barbara Howard, $206,250.
• 20.66 acres on Highway 1046, Lue Belle Howard to Nathan and Jill Howard, $154,950.
• 0.45 acres on 441 Point Pleasant Road, Sarah Alicia Lawrence to Jessica Hopper, $120,000.
• 6 properties, Mary Ann and John D. Ebelhar to Adam L. Ebelhar and Bryan D. Ebelhar, $875,152.18.
• 2 tracts on 3206 Highway 1080, Jerry and Janie Futrell to William Lester and Wilma Jean Smith, $25,000.
• 10.561 acres on Barrett Hill, J.D. and Rickey Shocklee to Seth Nathaniel and Kimberly Ann Free, $610,000.
