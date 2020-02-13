A lot at 410 Second St. in Island, Patricia A. Carman to Joe N. Pryor and Candice M. Pryor, $61,069.
70 acres off of KY-815 in Calhoun, Charles Mann, Jr. and Bobbi A. Mann to Bryan A. Austin and Jessica M. Austin, $1,265,500.
61 acres on Briarfield Schoolhouse Rd. in Livermore, James Stofer, Jr. to Brandon and Evon Shocklee, $245,000.
One lot, Randall Investment Properties LLC to B&N Properties LLC, $40,000.
Five acres at 435 Brown Eubanks Rd. in Calhoun, David Scott and Terra Knight to David Scott, and Kelsey Mattingly.
Two lots at 102 1st St. in Livermore, Karen Hayes to Vonda King, $30,000.
Five acres off of KY-136 in Calhoun, Brent and Phebe Hoover to Christopher and Sabrina Hoover, $5,000.
