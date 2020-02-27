$45,000, Hartshorne Land LLC to Chad Frailley, 55 Whobrey Rd. in Rumsey.
$67,000, Ryan, Aaron and Jarrod Hicks to Pamela Hicks, two lots in Livermore.
$12,000, Verna Carter and Pamela Hicks to Pamela Hicks, a lot on 6th St. in Livermore.
$10,000, Wendell and Kimbra Miller to Ethan Pendleton, Two tracts on Chestnut St. in Sacramento.
$10 grant, Willis Invest LLC to A&D Investments LLC, 8.38 acres at 78 Pond Drain Spur in Rumsey.
$10,000, Wendell and Kimbra Miller to Sherri Arnold, .5 acre at 430 Quisenberry St. in Sacramento.
