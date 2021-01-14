The following were recorded between Jan. 5 to Jan. 11:
• 5 tracts, Debra Hagerman-Rogers and Daniel R. Rogers to David Brent Gross and Christopher Richmond Smith, $353,000.
• 1 acre on 200 Henning Lane in Utica, Terry R. and Dawn M. Warner to James Thomas and Amanda Joyce Neal, $10,000.
• 2 parcles, Bill S. Gough LLC. to Valaire and Robbie Edmonds, $173,300.
• 5.152 acres on the south side of W. Harmons Ferry Road, Mary Wink and Darrel Hamilton to Chris Smith, $33,500.
• 0.018 acres on Highway 81 and J.W. Bailey in Calhoun, Belinda and Warren C. Helton to Bryan K. and Kimberly M. Austin, $500.
• 2.006 acres on 3996 Highway 56 N in Calhoun, Bernice and Anthony B. Ayer to Christopher Adam and Caitlin West, $20,000.
