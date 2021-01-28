The following were recorded between Jan. 19 to Jan. 25:
• One lot on Cypress Street in Livermore, Michael Lindsey to Michael Kevin and Katie Vandiver Gunterman, $17,000.
• 4 acres on McGee Chapel Road, Beef & Bacon Processing LLC to William M. Kuegel Jr, $120,420.39.
• One acre on Highway 431, Green River Propane Gas Inc. to DCC Real Estate Holdings LLC., $129,100.
• 1.202 acres on Pete Rickard Road, Shannon Ray Hudson and Lisa Ann Vandiver-Hudson to Trevor Wood, $101,000.
• 2 acres, Barry and Paula Zoellick to Glen Mitchel Tanner, $40,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.