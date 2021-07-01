The following were recorded between June 15 and June 24:
• One acre on Highway 250, Tyler C. and Amber Guynes to Trenton M. Redfern, $135,000.
• One acre at 3751 Highway 431 North in Calhoun, Robert Frailley and Clara Frailley to Naw Pi and Poe Soo, $120,000.
• 7.89 acres at 657 State Route 136 East in Calhoun, Eddie W. Floyd to Joseph Aaron and Brittany Nichole Foe, $169,500.
• One lot on High Street in Island, Wilma J. Lott to Wally and Celeste Douglas, $8,000.
• 5.255 acres on Trogdon Lane in Calhoun, David Kidd to Roger Shocklee, $35,000.
• One lot in Four Cedars Subdivision, Peggy Ann Thweatt to Mark S. II and Terri Clark, $3,000.
• 0.168 acres on Hiland Avenue, David and Rhonda Lacefield to Dakota Lindsey, $100,000.
• One lot on 4th Street in Livermore, Katie V. and Michael Kevin Gunterman to Crystal Crabtree, $55,000.
• Two lot on 410 West First Street in Calhoun, Hugh P. and Grace H. Ballantine to John W. V. and Adrianna F. Muster, $13,000.
• Two tracts on Fox Hollow Road, Faith Marie Briones and Francisco Briones Coronado to Brandon Ray Nicklaus and Sandra G. Coleman, $174,900.
• 0.503 acres at 405 Main Street in Sacramento, Michael R. Dyer 2014 Trust and Michael R. Dyer to Kevin A. Lindsey, $88,500.
