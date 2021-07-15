The following were recorded between July 6 and July 9:
10.04 acres, David and Cheryl Crisp to Elizabeth A. Pillow, $450,000.
Three tracts, Morton W. and Cynthia A. Vanover to Krystal R. and Kevin E. Schindler, $200,000.
Two acres, Timothy Eugene and Pamela Jean Burden to Shirley L. Davidson, $45,000.
0.5 acres on 1140 Highway 138 East in Rumsey, Wanda C. Floyd to Caraway Property Management LLC, $179,800.
2.545 acres on Highway 136 in Calhoun, William P. Jones to Hog Slat Inc., $76,350.
One lot, Marnitta Woosley and John T. Pfieffer to Virginia Zimlich, $30,000.
