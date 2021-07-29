The following were recorded between July 13 and July 19.
0.50 acres on 3800 Highway 1080, Buddy Hayes and Melena Hayes to William Harold and Gennie Gail Young, $1,100.
The following were recorded between July 20 and July 26.
2.044 acres, Darrell Lynn and Eva Lee Maxwell, John H. and Zetta M. Bottom, Robert E. and Jeanette L. Bottom to Dylan D. McMahon, $14,000.
3 parcels on 4776 Highway 254 in Sacramento, Jerry Lawrence Davis and William Curtis Davis to James W. and Helen Ruth Rickard, $91,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.