The following were recorded between June 29 and July 2:
• One lot, Gary L. Jr. and Shelly D. Love to Paul J. and Betty J. Logsdon, $20,000.
• One lot, Grady Joe and Dayna N. Butterworth to Dallas C. Butterworth, $150,000.
• 1.072 acres on 2115 Highway 250 in Calhoun, John Marshall and Barbara Jane Howard to Shelbie Danielle and Eric Guy Howard, $76,000.
• Two tracts on 630 Highway 250 in Calhoun, Eric G. and Shelbie Danielle Howard to Levi N. Pinkston, $175,000.
• 0.573 acres, Kathleen Stewart to Sierra and Nathan McGlothlin, $70,000.
• Three lots, Kevin and Donna K. Turner Frizzell to Bruce and Catherine Maxwell, $32,000.
