The following were recorded between June 7 and June 15:
• Six lots at 507 Henton Street in Livermore, Timothy R. Underwood and Nadine J. Conners to BigOStop Smoke Shop, Inc., $122,000.
• One lot on Harmons Ferry Road, William C. Hogle Jr. and Shelia G. Hogle Roberts to Timothy Davis, $28,844.
• 11 lots at Rey Kir Subdivision, Barbara and Philip Patterson to Anthony Mark and Kristin Brown, $315,000.
• One lot on Main and 5th Streets, Ronald D. and Martha D. Crumbaker to Christopher and Erica Duncan, $115,000.
• Two tracts on 1792 State Route 815 in Calhoun, The William Dale Dent Trust, Amy Glahn, Dale Ann Dent and William Dale Dent to Noah B. Knight, $125,000.
• One acre on Highway 250, Tyler C. and Amber Guynes Salsman to Trenton M. Redfern, $135,000.
