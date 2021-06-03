The following were recorded between May 24 and May 27:
• 1.137 acres on Highway 85 in Sacramento, Brenda R. and Johnnie W. Pinkston and Theresa Rust to Ethan T. Pendleton, $65,000.
• 22.22 acres on Highway 138, E.T. Woosley Farms LLC to MJ River Property LLC, $264,000.
• One lot, Lincoln Donahoo and Barry Donahoo to Johnny Valentine Maldonado, $72,000.
• Two tracts on 504 East 7th Street in Livermore, Shelly Knight to David Wayne and Delia Nasu Osborne, $85,000.
• 0.50 acres on 810 West 3rd Street in Sacramento, Richard L. and Kay L. Creager to Lewis Edward Jr. and Jennifer Renia Harris, $30,000.
