The following were recorded between March 3 and March 8:
• Lots 9 and 10 on 304 W 5th Street in Livermore, Ethel Lee and Jerry W. Francis to City of Livermore, $3,500.
• Lots 9 and 10 on 304 W 5th Street in Livermore, Bobby Joe Lewellen and Pete Pacleb to City of Livermore, $3,500.
• 49.123 acres on Brown-Eubanks Road in Beech Grove, Neil and Laurie Scott to Garrett Allden Sexton, $176,843.
• 2 tracts, Gigi Denise and Michael Mackey to Jason and Andria Brooks, $15,840.
• 0.31 acres on Highway 1155, Lou Jane Dame and Richard Byron Miller, David Ricky and Patricia B. Dame, Rodney Len and Cristy Dame, Angelia Dawn Dame to Barbara Y. Rickard, $1,500.
• 4.77 acres on Highway 138, Anita K. Conrad to Jeremy and Tammy Willoughby, $65,000.
• 2 tracts, Jacob Bartley and Angela Bartley to Laura Burns, $6,000.
