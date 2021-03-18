The following were recorded between March 9 and March 15:
3.22 acres on Brooks Schse Road in Calhoun, Peter and Barbara Carol Swift to Stephen and Nicole Ayer, $25,000.
One lot on 403 Elm Street in Livermore, Charles Lee and Sheila Joan Payne to Makaela Fulkerson, $87,000.
2 tracts, Elizabeth Pillow to Trista Ellis, $156,900.
2 parcels, Michael Shannon Hill and Nashau Rae McElwain to Gerald A. Hayden, $282,500.
Lots on 355 2nd Street in Island, Jamie Freels to Colby Allen Logsdon and Jessica Lauren Humphrey, $69,000.
One lot on Highway 136, Jimmy E. and Mary Smith to Susan A. Cox, $76,000.
Two lots on 3rd Street in Livermore, Della Everly and Richard D. Kelley, $34,100.
One lot in Hickory Hills Subdivision in Livermore, Kimberly Vance-Rahn and Mildred Jane Buckner to Ethan and Tessie Myers, $208,550.
2 parcels, Hartshorne Land LLC to John M. and Tawna C. Wright, $524,400.
80 acres, Charles Green Farms LLC to Fletcher E. and Grace Miller, $276,000.
80 acres, Green Family Limited Partnership, John G. Green, David Lance Green and Timothy Lee Green to Fletcher E. and Grace Miller, $276,000.
3 tracts, Charles Green Farms LLC to Jonathan and Cynthia Miller, $523,330.
