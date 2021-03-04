The following were recorded between Feb. 10 and March 2:
• 1.49 acres on Highway 431, Brenda J. Winstead to Jennifer Ann and Gregory Gene Kirby, $70,000.
• 2 tracts, Barbara Hester, Kathryn Copas, James F. LeBold Jr., Judith Ann LeBold, Lauren M. Tichenor, Allen McGee, Stephanie R. Wiseman, Brandon H. Wiseman, David G. Tichenor, Julia Tichenor, John V. Tichenor, Laura Tichenor, Neil P. Tichenor, Lisa Tichenor, Emily K. Deaton, Jerry Deaton Jr., Vicki L. Luckett, Thomas Luckett, Bell LeBold Miller and Joseph Anthony Miller to J.R. & P.E., Inc., $403,000.
• Tract 2, Stephanie R. and Brandon H. Wiseman to J.R. & P.E., Inc., $153,300.
• 2 tracts, Mark Daniel and Susan Elaine Poiles, $146,400.
• One lot on 7th Street in Calhoun, John and Tara Renfro, $155,000.
• 2 parcels on Highway 81 in Sacramento, Tri-State Convenience LLC to Shanti LLC, $466,336.29.
• 2 parcels on Highway 431 in Livermore, Tri-State Convenience LLC to Aadishree LLC, $558,982.76.
• 2 tracts on Highway 254 and Highway 1155 in Sacramento, Sanda Lee and Charles David Young to John R. V. and Heather E. Vickers, $1,450,000.
• Various lots in Island, Wally and Celeste Douglas to Michael A. and Jessica Koch, $60,000.
• 3 tracts, Crystal Lynn and Jason Q. Brent to Jamie L. Freels, $154,500.
• 2.11 acres, Steven Troy Humphrey II to Steven Troy and Ginger Ann Humphrey, $5,000.
