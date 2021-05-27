The following were recorded between May 7 and May 24:
• One lot in Livermore, Willis R. and Pamela Hazelip to Michael and Nikki Hazelip, $80,000.
• One lot at 924 South Main Street in Sacramento, Johnson Insurance Agency LLC to Sacramento Deposit Bank, $15,000.
• 9.5 acres on Highway 85, Jason A. and Meggan L. Colburn to Steven S. and Amanda Millay, $209,000.
• Two parcels, Hannah Elizabeth and Clint Harper to Meggan L. and Jason A. Colburn, $176,500.
• One lot, Richard Lee Hocker and John W. Hocker to Willa D. Ratliff, $36,700.
• 42.109 acres on Highway 85, Alex Ross Vanover to Richard Smith & Sons, Richard D. Smith and Becky Smith, $252,654.
• 1.5 acres on 195 Liberty Street in Rumsey, Big City Development LLC to Brian French and Bennie Walbert, $76,000.
• 1.25 acres, John and Brenda Pinkston to Johnson Family Properties LLC, $14,000.
• 1.137 acres on Highway 85 in Sacramento, Brenda R. and Johnnie W. Pinkston and Theresa Rust to Ethan T. Pendleton, $65,000.
• 22.22 acres on Highway 138, E. T. Woosley Farms LLC to MJ River Property LLC, $264,000.
