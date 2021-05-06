The following were recorded between April 28 and April 29:
• Three parcels, Richard Wayne and Tracey Pendley, $136,000.
• 10.639 acres on City Lane in Sacramento, Shannon Everett III and Davina Sandlin Coleman and Linda J. Coleman to Donald R. II and Cynthia Louise Lester, $37,236.50.
