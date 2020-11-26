The following were recorded between Nov. 2-16, 2020:
• 230 E. 4th Street in Calhoun, Ruth Roark to Ida Lynn, $46,800
• .885 acres, Penelope Crumbaker to Samuel Cummings, James Stewart and Kelsey Stewart, $35,000
• Two lots on Richland Church Lane in Calhoun, Melvin Thomasson, Randel Atherton, Victoria Atherton, Martha Thomasson, Ruby Fulkerson to Michael Gunterman and Katie Gunterman
• A lot in Rumsey, Helen Corbitt to Julie Browning and Doris Cartwright, $5,500
• 9.9 acres, Ricky Reynolds, Debra and Ricky Gillette, Mark and Debra Reynolds, Robert and Kathy Allen, Eugenia and Marvin Cotton and Deborah Spencer to Matthew and Patricia Hayden, $67,748
• One lot on the corner of 6th and Davis Streets, Steve Free to Mike Chambers, $6,500
• 155 Carver Drive, Alberta Powers to Dillon and Cathlene Browning and Teresa Troutman, $63,834
