The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 3 to March 9, 2020.
Lot #130 in Calhoun, Paula Ayer to Grady and Dayna Butterworth, $47,500.
110 acres in Island, Duard and Daris Miller to John and Rodney Revlett and Revlett Grain Farm, $1,035,000.
One tract on 410 Elm St. in Livermore, Jesse Minton to Dowdy Pack Development LLC, $23,000.
Two tracts on Walnut St. in Livermore, Contessa and Aiden Chambers to Phillip Vanover, $10,000.
