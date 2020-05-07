The following were collected between April 28-May 4, 2020.
6.4 acres near Frosburg Rd in Sacramento, Kenneth Clemmons and Deborah Shearer to Harrison Howell and Kathleen Hardy, $126,500.
1.08 acres, Jacob Harberson to Trevor Conrad, $60,000.
9.63 acres on Barrett Hill Rd. in Livermore, Ollie and Mary Atherton to Lucas Murray, $247,000.
Two lots near KY-81 in Calhoun, Ruby Rickard to Clyde and Angelia Shaffer, $9,200.
2.3 acres on Craig Rd. in Sacramento, Georgetta Baker, Austin Baker, Crystal and Laxie Baker to Georgetta Baker, $35,000.
Three parcels on KY-56 near Calhoun, William and Lois Kuegel to William and Kelsey Kuegel, $300,000.
