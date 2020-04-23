The following real estate transfers were collected between April 14-20, 2020.
100 acres, Charlotte Stofer to Franklin and Kimberly Tanner, $250,000.
.93 acres on First St. in Calhoun, Clarence Jones to Joshua Hardin, a grant.
One tract on Old Buel Rd. in Calhoun, Vena McElwain to Keith Ayer, $275,600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.