The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 26 to March 2, 2020.
420 Main St. in Sacramento, Sidney and Linda Jennings to Matthew Franklin, $25,000.
4.436 acres, Glenn and Tammy Truitt to Rafeal and Tammy Tipton, $35,000.
30.93 acres on Pack Church Rd. in Rumsey, William Logsdon Irrevocable Trust, Susan and William Logsdon to Casandra Nesmith, $1.
Four tracts, Charles and Robert Martin to Charles, Robert and Michael Martin, and Mary Vandover, $1.
One tract on E. Harmons Ferry Rd. in Calhoun, Beth Smith to Matthew Baird, $127,900.
