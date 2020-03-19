The following real estate transfers were collected between March 10-16, 2020.
One lot on 6th St. in Livermore, George and Vivian Daugherty to Verna Carter and Pamela Hicks, $16,000.
Two parcels on W Broadway St. in Island, Mandi Adams to Jarred Adams.
Five parcels near Delaware Rd., Pennyrile Energy LLC to Rough Creek Mining LLC, a grant.
10124 KY-258 in Owensboro, Kendra and Douglas Peace, W.E. Quisenberry, Jr. to Kendra and Douglas Peace, $1.
